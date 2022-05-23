Woman, girl drown in quarry pit near Tiruppur

A 26-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl drowned in a stone quarry pit filled with water near Tiruppur on Monday. The deceased have been identified as K. Umamaheswari and her neighbour E. Kaviya, both residents of Nadar Colony at Vavipalayam. The police said that Umamaheswari and three girls from the neighbourhood, including Kaviya, had gone to quarry pit which is nearly one km away from their residences to wash clothes and take bath around 9.15 a.m. on Monday. Umamaheswari, Kaviya and another girl ventured into the water to take bath. According to the police, Umamaheswari and Kaviya slipped into a deep portion of the quarry pit which had around 15-feet of water. The two other girls shouted out for help and people in the locality alerted the Perumanallur police and the Fire and Rescue Services. The police said that Umamaheswari’s body was found floating and they managed to pull it out from the water. Fire brigades from Kumar Nagar fire station in Tiruppur searched for Kaviya, a Class IX student, and they took out her body which was found stuck in a fissure. The bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, where the post-mortem examination was conducted. The bodies were handed over to the relatives. The Perumanallur police have registered a case in connection with the double death.