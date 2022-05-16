Woman gets life term for murder in Erode

May 16, 2022 18:47 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here, on Monday, sentenced a woman to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a seven-year-old girl in 2018.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Vanitha (32), is the wife of Kamalakannan (36) of Karumandichellipalayam in Perundurai. Kamalakannan was in a relationship with Kanaha (27), wife of Shanmuganathan (32), of the same area. The victim, Kani, is the daughter of Kanaha. Kamalakkanan was fond of Kani, much to the ire of Vanitha.

On May 10, 2018, Kamalakannan had told Vanitha that he would transfer the property in his name to Kani, which led to a dispute between the couple. The same day, when Shanmuganathan and Kanaha had left for work, Vanitha took Kani to her house and strangled her to death. Though Vanitha tried to cover up the murder, she was arrested by the Perundurai police.

Judge R. Malathi found Vanitha guilty of murder and sentenced her to undergo life imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹ 10,000.