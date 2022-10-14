Woman gets five years RI for murder attempt in Coimbatore

A court in Pollachi on Friday sentenced a woman to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder her husband by poisoning him in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Mohanavalli, Subordinate Judge, Pollachi, awarded the punishment to C. Devi (36), a resident of Rangegounder Pudur near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district.

According to the police, Devi and her husband Chinnasamy (40) worked in a farm in the locality. The farm owner and the woman were allegedly in a relationship. Though Chinnasamy warned his wife against continuing the relationship, she ignored it, the police said.

The woman mixed poison in chicken gravy and served it along with rice to Chinnasamy with the intention of murdering him. However, Chinnasamy found the dish distasteful and threw it out. He found that around 35 chickens in the farm, which ate the rice mixed with the poisoned gravy, died sometime later . He lodged a complaint with the Kinathukadavu police, who arrested Devi for the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kinathukadavu police booked Devi and she was chargesheeted in the case. The court found her guilty of the offence and sentenced her to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of ₹ 5,000 on her.

Fire breaks out in turpentine unit

A massive fire broke out in a turpentine unit at Karattumedu near Coimbatore on Friday. The police said that the accident took place at a unit of RPK Chemicals on Friday evening. The unit had been selling turpentine to retail traders, they said. The Ganapathy Fire Station received a fire emergency call around 5.25 p.m. A team led by Station Officer R. Sivakumar rushed to the spot and put out the fire. R. Kumar (39) who worked at the unit, was injured in the fire accident.