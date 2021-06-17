Woman gang raped, two detained

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday detained two men charges of raping a 21-year-old woman along with another accomplice.

The police said that two men, aged 25 and 27 from Palakkad district in Kerala, were taken into custody on Thursday. The police were on the lookout for a 40-year-old man who also hails from Palakkad.

According to the police, the three men ran a bakery in a village near Annur and the woman and her husband from Tiruchi joined there as workers in May this year. The trio permitted the couple to stay in a portion of their rented house.

As per the complaint lodged by the woman, her husband started going for other works after the bakery was closed due to the lockdown. She accused the trio of raping her when her husband was away for work on June 6. The men threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the complaint said.

The woman and husband approached the police on Thursday. The All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, booked the three men under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.