Woman from Tiruchi steals cash, jewellery in Coimbatore

November 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old woman who stole ₹ 1.15 lakh, two mobile phones and two-and-a-half sovereigns of gold from a house near Ganapathy in Coimbatore.

A 51-year-old man from Varadharajulu Nagar near Ganapathy lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a woman by name Saranya of Tiruchi committed the theft.

According to the police, the man who works as a manager of a private firm had separated from his wife and the divorce proceedings were under way. After seeing the man’s profile in a matrimony, Saranya contacted him and expressed her interest to marry him. The woman visited his house on November 21 evening. She left the house the next day, following which the man found out that ₹1.15 lakh, two mobile phones and gold ornaments were missing.