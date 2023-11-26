HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman from Tiruchi steals cash, jewellery in Coimbatore

November 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old woman who stole ₹ 1.15 lakh, two mobile phones and two-and-a-half sovereigns of gold from a house near Ganapathy in Coimbatore.

A 51-year-old man from Varadharajulu Nagar near Ganapathy lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a woman by name Saranya of Tiruchi committed the theft.

According to the police, the man who works as a manager of a private firm had separated from his wife and the divorce proceedings were under way. After seeing the man’s profile in a matrimony, Saranya contacted him and expressed her interest to marry him. The woman visited his house on November 21 evening. She left the house the next day, following which the man found out that ₹1.15 lakh, two mobile phones and gold ornaments were missing.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.