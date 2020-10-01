Woman from Assam gang-raped near Palladam, three arrested

Tiruppur

01 October 2020 14:03 IST

Police are on the look-out for three others involved in the crime

Tiruppur District Police arrested three men on Wednesday who were part of a five-member gang that raped a 22-year-old woman from Assam near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

The police said that the woman, who hailed from Darrang district in Assam and currently staying in Coimbatore, approached a man, Rajeshkumar from Palladam, requesting job opportunities. Assuring her of employment in Tiruppur, he asked her to meet him, following which she travelled to Palladam on September 28 and met him at his residence.

Advertising

Advertising

After the meeting ended in the evening, he asked his younger brother Raju, 21, to drop her in his two-wheeler to the bus stop. However, he took her to a deserted plot, where his acquaintances Kavinkumar, 23, Anbu, 21 and two others were waiting. The five men took turns to rape the woman and left her at the spot, according to the police.

Based on her complaint with the help of a translator, the Palladam All Women Police registered a case on Tuesday against the six men under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 376 D (Gang rape), 384 (Punishment for extortion) and 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code. The All Women Police arrested Raju, Kavinkumar and Anbu on Wednesday and remanded them in judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said that two special teams have been formed to locate and arrest the remaining three accused.