Woman from Assam arrested for murdering seven-year-old boy near Coimbatore

July 12, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - COIMBATORE 

Police said the woman, who worked at a cotton mill in Kalangal near Sulur, had quarreled with the boy’s mother recently

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, arrested a woman from Assam on charges of murdering her relative’s son, a seven-year-old boy, near Sulur.  

Nurja Khatun, 29, who was working in a mill in Kalangal near Sulur, was arrested for the murder of her relative’s son, Khairul Islam. 

Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan said Khatun was working at a cotton textile mill in Kalangal for more than a year. Her relative, Zaheer Hussain, his wife, and their son Islam came to Kalangal around two months ago. The two families, along with other workers of the mill, lived in the same quarters provided by the management at Kalangal. 

According to the police, Khatun and Hussain’s wife had a quarrel at the workplace 10 days ago, following which the mill owner transferred Khatun to another mill. The woman was annoyed over the change of workplace.

“Khatun’s daughter and Islam used to play at the quarters. After the recent quarrel, Khatun had advised her daughter not to play with the boy. However, the woman found her daughter playing with the boy on Tuesday. After sending her daughter to her residence, the woman stranged the boy using his baniyan (vest),” the inspector said. 

The woman left the boy’s residence after he became unconscious. The boy was found dead by his father on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Sulur police launched an investigation and arrested Khatun on Wednesday. She will be produced before a court for judicial remand. 

