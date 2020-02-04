Woman, friend arrested for attempt to murder

The Saravanampatty police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old woman and her 27-year-old male friend for allegedly attempting to murder the former’s husband.

K. Sangeetha, a resident of Vasuki Street on Bharathiar Road, and male friend, M. Prabhu from Kondaiyampalayam near Keeranatham, were arrested for attempting to murder Sangeetha’s huband M. Kumar (37).

The police said Kumar married Sangeetha 13 years ago and the couple has three children. Sangeetha left Kumar three months ago, allegedly due to his addiction to alcohol and the quarrels he made under its influence.

While living separated from Kumar, Sangeetha became close to Prabhu and they allegedly planned to murder him, according to the police. On Sunday, Prabhu went to Kumar’s house on Bharathiar Road around 4 a.m. and assaulted him in the neck with a knife. An injured Kumar was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said that Prabhu and Sangeetha were arrested, based on Kumar’s statement. They were remanded in judicial custody.