Woman found murdered

COIMBATORE

01 October 2020 23:09 IST

A 62-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit in her house at Kempatty Colony in the city late on Wednesday.

The police suspect that it could have been a case of murder for gain as the gold chain she wore was reported missing.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Dhanalakshmi of fourth street at Kempatty Colony was found murdered when her son Manikandan returned home after work on Wednesday.

The police said Dhanalakshmi’s husband had passed away and a daughter and two sons elder to Manikandan were married. She used to be alone at the house when Manikandan went to work.

According to the police, Manikandan returned home around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday and found his mother lying in a pool of blood. Her throat was slit apart from stab injuries on chest and abdomen.

Scientific team of the police and the dog squad were employed at the scene of crime. As per the complaint lodged by Manikandan with the Bazaar Street police, a 10 sovereign gold chain worn by his mother was missing.

A senior police officer said that two special teams were investigating the case.

The police added that the woman owned several properties, including the three-storey house where more than 10 tenants were staying on two floors. The woman also had property disputes with family members, they added.