Woman found murdered in house in Coimbatore

July 28, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old woman was found murdered in her residence in Coimbatore on Friday. 

Initial investigations revealed that five sovereigns of jewellery were missing from the house of the victim, identified as C. Jagadeeswari (41) of Balaji Nagar at Cheran Maa Nagar.

According to the police, Jagadeeswari, a homemaker, was alone at the residence after her husband Chakkaravarthy had left for Annur in the morning. The couple’s daughter, aged 17, went to school as usual.

The police said that the girl, a Class XI student, waited for her mother at the school till 5.30 p.m. on Friday as the latter did not come to pick her. The girl later started to walk and reached home around 6.30 p.m.

She found the front door of the house broken open and her mother dead inside. After being alerted by the girl, neighbours rushed to the house and informed the Peelamedu police about the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shanmugam and senior officers visited the house. The scientific team of the police and the dog squad were also sent to the scene of crime.

The police shifted the woman’s body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Special teams have been formed to investigate the murder.

