Woman found murdered in Erode

ERODE

20 January 2022 20:01 IST

A 55-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Bhavani and six-sovereign gold jewellery was missing here on Thursday.

Ganesan, a retired college professor, was living with his wife Valarmathi at Lakshmi Nagar. On Thursday morning he left for Bhavani, while Valarmathi was alone in the house. Neighbours heard a noise from the house and found Valarmathi lying in a pool of blood. Police were informed who found that she was stabbed to death.Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gold chain that she was wearing was missing. The body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem.