Woman found murdered in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 11, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An elderly woman was found murdered in her residence near Singanallur in Coimbatore on Sunday. The police said the body was in decomposing stage and they suspect that the woman could have died at least two days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as Mayilathal (65) of Varadharajapuram. According to the police, the woman had been living alone after her son, who is said to be mentally-challenged, left her some years ago.

After being alerted by the neighbours, the police rushed to the place and carried out the inquest before shifting the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. It is suspected that she died of strangulation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

G.S. Madhavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore north, said two special teams had been tasked to investigate the woman’s death based on instructions from Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan. The police said the woman was last seen alive by neighbours on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app