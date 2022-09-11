Woman found murdered in Coimbatore

An elderly woman was found murdered in her residence near Singanallur in Coimbatore on Sunday. The police said the body was in decomposing stage and they suspect that the woman could have died at least two days ago.

The police identified the deceased as Mayilathal (65) of Varadharajapuram. According to the police, the woman had been living alone after her son, who is said to be mentally-challenged, left her some years ago.

After being alerted by the neighbours, the police rushed to the place and carried out the inquest before shifting the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. It is suspected that she died of strangulation.

G.S. Madhavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore north, said two special teams had been tasked to investigate the woman’s death based on instructions from Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan. The police said the woman was last seen alive by neighbours on Friday.