Woman found murdered at home in Salem, husband missing

A 37-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in the city on Wednesday and her husband is said to be missing.

The police identified the deceased as Karthigai Selvi (37), wife of Rajasekaran (40) of Velu Nagar. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter. Rajasekaran was employed as a security guard in a private company in the same area.

On Wednesday, the girl woke up to find her mother lying in a pool of blood and her father missing from the house. She alerted her neighbours and relatives who informed the Annathanapatti police. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman was assaulted either with an iron rod or a sickle. The body was sent to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. Special teams have been formed to trace Rajasekaran.