Woman found hanging

A month after a 23-year old-man was murdered in a case of an ‘honour’ killing, his wife was found hanging in her maternal home on Monday. The victim Rajeshwari (21) had married Vijay in a temple, after the couple eloped from home here in Oddarthinnai village in Palacodde six months ago.

The couple, both belonging to the same community, had faced opposition from the girl’s family. Rajeshwari’s father had given an undertaking before the Pennagaram All Women’s Police Station that he would marry them off formally after the girl completed her education. This August, Vijay was asked for a meeting by Rajeshwari’s father Muniraj, who then along with his nephew and few other relatives murdered Vijay. Muniraj along with five others were arrested.

Rajeshwari, who was living in her parents home on Monday was found hanging. According to Mahendramangalam police, Rajeshwari, according to her mother’s accounts to the police was depressed. Police have registered a case of suicide under Section174 of IPC.