Woman found dead in train at Coimbatore Railway Station

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a toilet in a train going from Coimbatore to Mumbai on Wednesday.

An officer from Government Railway Police (GRP) said the body was found by cleaning staff at around 8.30 a.m in the toilet in the S3 coach of Train No. 11013 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Express train. The train arrived on Platform 2 of the Coimbatore Railway Station at 7 a.m. “The toilet remained locked for a long time,” the officer said, adding that when the staff broke open the toilet, the woman was found to be dead.

Based on documents available in her luggage, GRP found that her name was Sarlaben Kadam and that she had travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore to visit a relative in Coonoor, Nilgiris district. The deceased was from Gujarat. Initial observations indicated that she died of cardiac arrest, the GRP officer said.

The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the deceased’s relatives were informed, the officer said.

