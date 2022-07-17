Woman found dead in Salem

A 55-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday.

According to the police, residents of Ramamoorthy Nagar in Deevattipatti found a body under a railway bridge in the locality. The police, who found injuries on the body, sent it to the Salem government hospital for postmortem.

The police have also sent a photograph of the body to all the police stations in the Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Omalur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sangeetha said the woman was identified as M. Malarvizhi (55) of Kadathur in Dharmapuri district. The woman had been missing from the home since Saturday evening. ”We are questioning her family members. The motive for the murder is yet to be found,” Ms. Sangeetha added..