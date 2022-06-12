Woman found dead in Salem

A 26-year-old woman was found dead here on Saturday.

According to the police, T. Dhanusri (26) of Mullai Nagar married P. Keerthiraj (31) in 2019 and the couple was staying in Reddipatti. Following a family dispute, Dhanusri went to her parents’ home 10 days ago. On Saturday evening, Keerthiraj came to her parents’ home and took her with him after a compromise. In the night, Keerthiraj told her relatives that she had died by suicide. Her parents informed the Suramangalam police.

The body was sent to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Cr.P.C. The police are investigating Keethiraj and his parents.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)