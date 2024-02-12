ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead in Salem, police suspect murder

February 12, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances on Monday. M. Perumayee, a differently-abled woman, lived alone in Kurukkapatti near Edappadi. On Monday, neighbours found her body in a pool of blood. Poolampatti police, upon being informed, arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Edappadi Government Hospital for postmortem. Forensic experts gathered fingerprints and other evidence, and a sniffer dog was brought to the spot, which ran some distance but failed to catch anyone. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US