Woman found dead in Salem, police suspect murder

A 50-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances on Monday. M. Perumayee, a differently-abled woman, lived alone in Kurukkapatti near Edappadi. On Monday, neighbours found her body in a pool of blood. Poolampatti police, upon being informed, arrived at the spot and sent the body to the Edappadi Government Hospital for postmortem. Forensic experts gathered fingerprints and other evidence, and a sniffer dog was brought to the spot, which ran some distance but failed to catch anyone. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.