Woman found dead in Salem, murder suspected

Published - September 23, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Salem on Monday.

I. Kumari, a resident of Govindagoundanur near Deevattipatti, had been living alone. Her relatives grew concerned after she had not been seen for the past two days. On Monday, they visited her house and discovered her body in a decomposed state. They immediately alerted the Deevattipatti police, who arrived at the scene and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Relatives of the woman alleged that her earrings were missing, raising suspicions of murder for gain. However, police reported that they were unable to detect any marks on the body due to the advanced stage of decomposition, and are waiting for the post-mortem report.

The Deevattipatti police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify any potential suspects who may have visited her house.

