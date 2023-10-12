Woman found dead in Namakkal

October 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Namakkal

A 65-year-old woman was found dead here on Thursday. Shanmugam (70) of Kuppichipalayam near Paramathi Velur, was a retired cooperative department staff, and his wife, S. Nallammal, alias Chinnapillai, a home maker. On Thursday, some of their relatives went to the house and found the couple in a pool of blood. They alerted the police. The police found Nallammal dead and Shanmugam injured. He was admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal. Nallammal’s body was sent for post-mortem. Forensic experts came to the spot and gathered finger prints. Special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Woman ends life in Salem

A 32-year-old woman ended her life in Salem on Wednesday. M. Tamilazhagan (32) of Ammapet in Salem came home in an inebriated state on Wednesday evening and quarrelled with his wife Jayalakshmi. They even attacked each other. Later, Jayalakshmi ended her life. On information, Ammapet police came to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Shopkeepers stage dharna in Salem

The Salem Corporation permitted flower traders to run their shops temporarily in front of the commercial complex in Salem Old Bus Stand. On Thursday, the shopkeepers in the commercial complex staged a dharna urging the Corporation to remove the flower shops as they affected their business. Later, Corporation officials held talks with them, and the shopkeepers went to the Corporation office and submitted a petition regarding their demands.