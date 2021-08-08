Woman found dead in lodge

A woman was found dead in a lodge at the fifth street, Cross Cut road, here on Sunday.

The police said that the a man who has been staying with the woman was found injured inside a room which they checked in more than 10 days ago.

The body of the deceased, identified as V. Bindhu (46) from Kozhikode district in Kerala, was in a decomposed state. Musthafa (58) who has been staying with her was found injured.

The police said that they rushed to the lodge after its management said a woman was found dead in one of the rooms.

The management told the police that Musthafa and Bindhu checked in at the hotel on July 26. On Sunday, a worker went to the room for cleaning and found the woman dead. The man was lying inside with injuries, said the police. Musthafa was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the body of the woman was at least three days old and the cause of her death was yet to be ascertained. The police were planning to collect the statement of the man after his condition improved.

The Kattoor police have started investigation. The police also contacted Kerala police for more details about the woman and the man.