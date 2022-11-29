  1. EPaper
Woman found dead in drainage near Coimbatore

November 29, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a drainage at Veerakeralam near here on Monday. The deceased was identified as V. Nishanthi of Raju Naidu Layout at Veerakeralam.

The police said Nishanthi used to have epileptic seizures and she was taking treatment for mental disorder. The woman allegedly left her residence on Saturday and did not return. Though family members and relatives searched for Nishanthi, they could not trace her, said the police. The Vadavalli police registered a case on Sunday.

On Monday morning, conservancy workers who were clearing garbage near a private hospital at Veerakeralam spotted a woman’s body in drainage. On information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Later, the deceased was later identified as Nishanthi.

The police suspect that the woman fell into the drainage, which is around 500 metres from her residence, after she suffered a seizure and died. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

