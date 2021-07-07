Woman found dead in house

COIMBATORE

07 July 2021 22:17 IST

A 39-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Somanur near the city on Wednesday, a day after she was allegedly robbed of her jewellery by three men at the beauty parlour she ran in the locality. The woman was found dead hours after she, along with her husband, reported the robbery to the police.

The police are also investigating whether she was assaulted sexually by the men who trespassed into the parlour on Tuesday. According to the police, the husband went to the parlour on Tuesday evening after she did not return home at the usual time.

As per his statement to the police, he found his wife lying unconscious inside the parlour with her legs and hands tied. When they reached their house that was about 500 metres from the parlour, she told her husband about robbery and the assault on her.

The couple went to the Karumathampatti police station on Wednesday morning and reported the incident. The man later informed the police that his wife had ended her life in his absence.

Senior officials including Coimbatore Range DIG M.S. Muthusamy and Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam visited the parlour and the house for investigation.

The scientific team of the police conducted extensive searches at the parlour for evidence, including fingerprints. The police also examined surveillance camera visuals from various places at Somanur.

Mr. Muthusamy told The Hindu that a case has been registered in connection with the unnatural death and the suspected robbery. “However, the police could not find traces of a robbery at the parlour as claimed in the complaint. We are investigating different leads,” he said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)