Woman found charred to death in Salem

An elderly woman was found charred to death at her house near Pallapatti here during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chandra (60). She was suffering from age-related ailments and mild mental illness, police said.

Chandra lived alone at her house in Arisipalayam after her husband passed away five years ago. Her son lives with his family in Ayothiyapattinam.

Neighbours who noticed that Chandra has not stepped out of the house checked upon her and found her burnt to death. According to the police, as the house was located in a secluded area no one noticed the fire in the night.

Pallapatti police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Forensic experts visited the place and collected samples. Police have registered a case and are inquiring.