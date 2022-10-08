Woman flees with jewellery after marriage, arrested

The rural police arrested a woman along with her companion for marrying a person and decamping with jewellery and money on Friday.

According to the police, P. Saranya alias Aruljothi (34) of Kitchipalayam befriended a grocery shop owner Deepan of Attur through social media and said she was divorced and wanted to marry Deepan. Believing this, in May this year, Deepan married Saranya. During their marriage, she introduced R. Raghuvaran (32) of Namakkal as her uncle. After one month, Saranya fled from the house with 30 sovereign jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh cash.

Deepan went to Kitchipalayam and enquired about her. He was shocked to know that she had got married earlier to one Panneerselvam and has three children. Later, she separated from him and lived with Raghuvaran. Following this, he lodged a complaint with Attur Town police. The police registered a case and nabbed Saranya and Raghuvaran at Namakkal on Friday and remanded them in prison. The police recovered six sovereign jewels from them.