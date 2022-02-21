Woman falls to death in textile showroom in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter February 21, 2022 16:07 IST

The 47-year-old woman slipped and fell as she was descending a staircase; the police have registered a case

A 47-year-old woman died after she fell from the stairs of a textile showroom in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as S. Sumathi, a resident of Janatha Nagar at Chinnavedampatti. The police said that Sumathi, her husband M. Sivakumar, and their son and daughter, went to a textile showroom, namely Celebration on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram late on Saturday. According to the police, the woman slipped from the staircase while coming down to the ground floor from the first floor after completing her purchases. The woman fell unconscious and she was bleeding from the nose and ears. She was admitted to a private hospital at Tatabad and later shifted to another private hospital. The doctors who examined the woman at the second hospital declared her dead. The Kattoor police have registered a case.



