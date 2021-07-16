Woman entrepreneur wins award

SALEM

16 July 2021 23:56 IST

Tally Solutions has honoured G. Malinee, a women entrepreneur from Salem with an award for her contributions for helping women.

Ms. Malinee, founder of Idham Creations Private Limited has been awarded under 'Wonder Women’ category in the first edition of Tally MSME Honours 2021 for creating ‘Rebelle Pads’ a sustainable menstruation solution and also for helping women in villages to earn and become financially independent, a release said.

