Woman ends life in Salem

A 31-year-old woman ended her life here on Thursday. According to the police, M. Anitha of Dadagapatti is married to Manikandan (35), a Sub-Inspector in Intelligence Bureau in Namakkal. The couple had two children, Vithesh (7) and Nithisha (3). On Thursday, Manikandan went to duty and Vithesh to school. When Manikandan came home in the evening, he found Anitha dead and Nithisha battling for life. Nithisha was admitted to a private hospital and was out of danger. The Annathanapatti police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.