ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends life in Salem GH

Published - June 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman ended her life at Salem Government Hospital on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Boopalan (25) of Thottampatti near Tharamangalam was running a fast food shop at K.R. Thoppur. A quarrel erupted between him and his wife B. Megala on Friday evening regarding a family dispute.

Following this, Boopalan tried to end his life and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Saturday, doctors who treated Boopalan said his condition was critical. Unable to bear this, Megala ended her life at the hospital on Saturday evening. Relatives of the deceased staged a road roko near the Collectorate and demanding action against the doctors who told Megala about Boopalan’s condition. Later, Town police pacified the relatives.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US