Woman ends life in Salem GH

A 22-year-old woman ended her life at Salem Government Hospital on Saturday evening.

S. Boopalan (25) of Thottampatti near Tharamangalam was running a fast food shop at K.R. Thoppur. A quarrel erupted between him and his wife B. Megala on Friday evening regarding a family dispute.

Following this, Boopalan tried to end his life and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Saturday, doctors who treated Boopalan said his condition was critical. Unable to bear this, Megala ended her life at the hospital on Saturday evening. Relatives of the deceased staged a road roko near the Collectorate and demanding action against the doctors who told Megala about Boopalan’s condition. Later, Town police pacified the relatives.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)