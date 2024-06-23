GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman ends life in Salem GH

Published - June 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman ended her life at Salem Government Hospital on Saturday evening.

S. Boopalan (25) of Thottampatti near Tharamangalam was running a fast food shop at K.R. Thoppur. A quarrel erupted between him and his wife B. Megala on Friday evening regarding a family dispute.

Following this, Boopalan tried to end his life and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Saturday, doctors who treated Boopalan said his condition was critical. Unable to bear this, Megala ended her life at the hospital on Saturday evening. Relatives of the deceased staged a road roko near the Collectorate and demanding action against the doctors who told Megala about Boopalan’s condition. Later, Town police pacified the relatives.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.