Woman ends life in Coimbatore, two arrested

March 03, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The owner of a metal shop and one of his employees have been arrested by the Kattoor police for allegedly inciting another employee, a woman, to end life.

The police action followed protests by family members and well-wishers of Anupriya (25) alleging harassment at workplace to be the reason behind her taking the extreme step.

The proprietor Sivakumar (36) and a staff Nagaraj were arrested. The Kattoor police are on the lookout for one more worker Thilagavathi with whom Anupriya had a quarrel a few days earlier that prompted the proprietor to reprimand her, police sources said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Woman loses ₹ 19 lakh in online fraud

A 40-year-old woman of Ganapathy who was allegedly cheated of a little over ₹19 lakh by online fraudsters has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

According to the complaint, Kalaichelvi was deceived into believing that she would earn regular income on commission basis by investing in an online firm, and that she could withdraw her principal and commission any time.

Since no commission was deposited in her account, and the online company turned incommunicado, Kalaichelvi approached the police.