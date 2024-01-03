ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends life, husband dies during rescue attempt in Salem

January 03, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old woman ended her life following a domestic dispute in Salem on Tuesday. Her husband, who tried to save her, also died.

According to police, S. Abirami of Chandrapillaivalasu was married to K. Arulmurugan (31), a construction worker residing at Mariamman Pudur near Vazhapadi, three months ago. Late on Monday, a quarrel erupted between the couple, and Abirami attempted to end her life. Arulmurugan tried to save her, but both of them died. Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies. Vazhapadi police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

