April 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sahaya Mary (52), working as an assistant in a private school in Thudiyalur was killed when the two-wheeler in which she was travelling collided against a car at Viswanathapuram on Mettupalayam Road.

In the impact of the collision Sahaya Mary was thrown off the vehicle and her husband Anthonysamy, a painter, escaped with minor injuries.

She was admitted to a private hospital, but succumbed to the injuries.