Woman electrocuted

ERODE A 28-year-old woman was electrocuted while trying to open her grocery shop at Vaikalmedu area on Poondurai Road here on Tuesday.

The victim Saranya came to open the shop shutters at 5.30 a.m. and suffered electrocution. She died on the spot. Neighbours informed Erode Taluk police and Tangedco officials, who immediately disconnected power supply to the shop. Later, the body was sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that wind and rain on Monday night could have damaged electric lines in the shop.

The victim is survived by husband Kumar (32) and an eight-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter. Kumar had gone to his native place in Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district where he is constructing a house.