January 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A woman was electrocuted after a live wire snapped from an electric post here in Settipalli on Friday.

The victim Hamsa, wife of Selvakumar, was drying clothes near a barbed wire fence, when a live wire snapped and dropped on the fence. The victim in the vicinity was electrocuted upon contact. Police have registered a case.