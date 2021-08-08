Woman duped of gold jewellery

08 August 2021 23:34 IST

A 26-year-old woman was duped of her five sovereign gold jewellery by two persons on the pretext of polishing them at Veerapampalayam on Friday.

According to police, the two men approached Sheeba, who works in an IT company in Coimbatore, they could polish utensils to look brand new.

Sheeba gave a few utensils and the two used a powder to clean it. They said that they could also polish the gold jewellery that she was wearing. They duo gave the powder to her and asked to clean it by herself with water.

While Sheeba went to the kitchen, one person left the house, while the other person followed her and asked her to drop the jewellery in turmeric water for washing. The unidentified person told her to wait for five minutes before lifting the jewellery from the water and went out. He left the house and after five minutes Sheeba found the jewellery missing. She raised the alarm, but both had left the house already. Veerappanchatiram police registered a case. Footage from a CCTV camera in the area shows the two leaving the house one after another.