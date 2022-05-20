Woman doctor found dead in home at Mettupalayam

She was staying along with her parents to prepare for NEET (PG) for the past two months

A woman doctor hailing from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district was found dead at her residence on Thursday.

The police said that Rasi (27), wife of Abhishek from Cooperative Colony in Mettupalayam, was found dead in her study room.

According to the police, Rasi and Abhishek got married in November 2021. She had been staying along with her parents to prepare for NEET (PG) for the past two months.

The police said that Rasi’s parents Dr. Senthamarai and Dr. Rangaraj run Sakthi Hospital at Mettupalayam. Her brother Dr. Seran Rangaraj and her Dr. Abhishek also work at the hospital, they said.

According to the police, Rasi went to her study room on Thursday noon. After she did not come for lunch till 3 p.m., her sister-in-law went to her room and found it locked from inside. She checked through the window and found Rasi unconscious, the police said.

Though Rasi was rushed to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, doctors declared her dead. The body was autopsied on Friday.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigation is on.

On Friday, Revenue Divisional Officer – Coimbatore North G. Ravichandran commenced an inquiry into the death. Officials from the Revenue Department said that he visited the deceased’s residence and received statements from 13 persons, including her parents, relatives and neighbours. The cause of death will be ascertained based on the autopsy and the inquiry, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a group of AIADMK councillors of Mettupalayam Municipality staged a sit-in protest during a meeting at the municipality office on Friday demanding justice for Rasi’s death. They alleged that she died of suicide due to the fear of the NEET (PG) that is scheduled for Saturday.

