Woman dies, three injured in accident in Salem

March 19, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman was killed and three of her family injured in an accident on Tuesday.

M. Gowsalya (53) was travelling from Ganapathy in Coimbatore district towards Salem in a car accompanied by her husband G. Murugresan (57), daughter M. Kavirpiya (21) and son M. Hari Rajkumar (31), who was at the wheel. At the Vaigundam toll gate, Hari lost control of the car and crashed into the centre median. The four were taken to a private hospital in Ariyanoor, where Gowsalya succumbed to her injuries. Sankagiri police have registered a case and are investigating further.

