Woman dies, paramour serious after attempt to end lives in Coimbatore

March 11, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In an attempt made by a married woman and her paramour to end their lives at a lodge in Peelamedu limits, the former died failing to respond to treatment.

The victim, who was said to be living with her parents after being separated from her husband was identified as Kiruthika (26), belonging to Nagapattinam district. The condition of her paramour Krishnan (29), belonging to Sivaganga district, was said to be serious. Both were admitted to the ESI Hospital. The Peelamedu police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).