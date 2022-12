December 19, 2022 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

A 50-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a snake on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the woman was identified as M. Malliga of Beempathi, near Samalpatti. The incident happened on Friday when she took cattle for grazing near her house. She was rushed to a local hospital and later taken to Salem Government Hospital where she died. The Samalpatti police have registered a case.

