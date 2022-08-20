Woman dies of snake bite in Erode

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Erode A 48-year-old farm labourer died after she was bit by a venomous snake on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, V. Pachayee of Melkadu Pudur, near Anthiyur, was a farm labourer.

On Saturday morning, she went for farm work at Guruvareddiyur. At that time, a venomous snake bit her. Other workers took her to Guruvareddiyur Government Hospital, and later she was referred to Anthiyur Government Hospital. On the way to the Anthiyur Hospital, she died. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app