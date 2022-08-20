Woman dies of snake bite in Erode
Erode A 48-year-old farm labourer died after she was bit by a venomous snake on Saturday.
According to the police, V. Pachayee of Melkadu Pudur, near Anthiyur, was a farm labourer.
On Saturday morning, she went for farm work at Guruvareddiyur. At that time, a venomous snake bit her. Other workers took her to Guruvareddiyur Government Hospital, and later she was referred to Anthiyur Government Hospital. On the way to the Anthiyur Hospital, she died. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.