Woman dies of snake bite in Erode

Erode A 48-year-old farm labourer died after she was bit by a venomous snake on Saturday.

According to the police, V. Pachayee of Melkadu Pudur, near Anthiyur, was a farm labourer.

On Saturday morning, she went for farm work at Guruvareddiyur. At that time, a venomous snake bit her. Other workers took her to Guruvareddiyur Government Hospital, and later she was referred to Anthiyur Government Hospital. On the way to the Anthiyur Hospital, she died. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.