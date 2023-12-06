Woman dies of injuries suffered in accident in Krishnagiri

A 55-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she sustained in a accident near Eluvapalli on Wednesday.
The victim, Gowramma of Malur in the neighbouring Kolar district of Karnataka, was among the passengers of a government bus that collided with a school bus that belonged to Vijay Vidyalaya, near Eluvapalli.
The bus drivers, a conductor, two passengers of the government bus and over four students in the school bus were injured. The students were taken to a private hospital and the others were taken to the government hospital.
Among the injured, the woman succumbed to injuries later at the government medical college hospital.
