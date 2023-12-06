ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies of injuries suffered in accident in Krishnagiri

December 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she sustained in a accident near Eluvapalli on Wednesday.

The victim, Gowramma of Malur in the neighbouring Kolar district of Karnataka, was among the passengers of a government bus that collided with a school bus that belonged to Vijay Vidyalaya, near Eluvapalli. 

The bus drivers, a conductor, two passengers of the government bus and over four students in the school bus were injured. The students were taken to a private hospital and the others were taken to the government hospital.

Among the injured, the woman succumbed to injuries later at the government medical college hospital.

