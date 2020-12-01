Woman dies of injuries in wild boar attack

Udhagamandalam

01 December 2020 22:21 IST

A woman died of injuries she suffered in a wild boar attack at Thendral Nagar in Kil Kotagiri on Monday.

Forest department officials said that S. Saroja alias Kaliyammal (65) ventured out of her home on Monday on hearing the screams of her neighbour. Her neighbour was walking home when he had an encounter with a wild boar, which charged at him.

Saroja went outside and crossed paths with the animal, which gored her before escaping into a nearby forest. She died on the way to hospital.

Her neighbour escaped with minor injuries. The officials handed over an interim compensation of ₹ 50,000 to Ms. Saroja’s next of kin.

A few weeks ago, a shopkeeper was injured when a wild boar ran into his store and charged at him.

Waste disposal

The residents said improper waste disposal in the area was contributing to the problem, as wild boars were attracted to residential areas to feed on discarded food waste.

The forest officials said they would hold sensitisation campaigns to discourage people from dumping waste in open spaces.