Coimbatore

Woman dies of injuries in wild boar attack

A woman died of injuries she suffered in a wild boar attack at Thendral Nagar in Kil Kotagiri on Monday.

Forest department officials said that S. Saroja alias Kaliyammal (65) ventured out of her home on Monday on hearing the screams of her neighbour. Her neighbour was walking home when he had an encounter with a wild boar, which charged at him.

Saroja went outside and crossed paths with the animal, which gored her before escaping into a nearby forest. She died on the way to hospital.

Her neighbour escaped with minor injuries. The officials handed over an interim compensation of ₹ 50,000 to Ms. Saroja’s next of kin.

A few weeks ago, a shopkeeper was injured when a wild boar ran into his store and charged at him.

Waste disposal

The residents said improper waste disposal in the area was contributing to the problem, as wild boars were attracted to residential areas to feed on discarded food waste.

The forest officials said they would hold sensitisation campaigns to discourage people from dumping waste in open spaces.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2020 10:29:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-dies-of-injuries-in-wild-boar-attack/article33224735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY