Woman dies of COVID-19 in Salem district

30 June 2020 22:54 IST

58 of the 83 cases in Salem are from Mettur; apartment at Telungupalayam identified as cluster in Coimbatore; 13 dyeing unit workers test positive in Erode

With one death and 83 cases, Salem district continued to remain at the top in the Western region in the number of COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. Coimbatore reported 25 cases, followed by 20 in Tiruppur and 19 in Erode.

Of the 83 cases in Salem district, 58 were reported from Mettur alone. Officials suspect that the 58 persons from Panavadi and nearby villages in Mettur could have contracted the disease at a funeral held on June 21 near Kolathur.

All are under treatment at a COVID-19 care centre near Mettur. Of the remaining 25 cases, 23 were indigenous and two persons had a travel history to Maharashtra.

A 65-year-old woman died without responding to treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital during the late hours of Monday. “The patient from Thalaivasal was admitted to the COVID-19 ward on June 27 after she tested positive for coronavirus. She was undergoing treatment for hypertension. On Monday night, she had difficulty in breathing and died without responding to treatment,” said Dean R. Balajinathan.

Health officials said swab samples were collected from 17 persons, including the family members of the woman, and the results were awaited.

Their neighbourhood has been declared a containment zone.

In Namakkal, three persons including a 39-year-old driver of a Primary Health Centre, who had returned from Chennai after COVID-19 duty, have tested positive.

Coimbatore district on Tuesday saw 25 new COVID-19 cases, with 24 of them categorised as locally transmitted ones. A 64-year-old man from Telugu Street was the only ‘imported’ case with a travel history to Madurai.

Three persons from an apartment at Telungupalayam tested positive and the area was identified as a COVID-19 cluster.

A day after a woman from Ammankulam Road was found to have contracted COVID-19, a 75-year-old man from the same locality tested positive on Tuesday.

Two cases were reported from Alagu Nagar near Podanur and P.N. Palayam near Thudiyalur.

Three cases including that of a 10-year-old boy were reported from Chetti Street on Tuesday.

Other patients hailed from places namely VVC Layout at R.S. Puram, Balan Nagar near Masakalipalayam, Vadavalli, Vilankurichi, Madukkarai, Thiruvalluvar Street at Vellakinar pirivu, Sundakamuthur, Devanga Nagar at Edayarpalayam and Anna Nagar at Peelamedu.

Thirteen persons were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore on Tuesday. The hospital had 273 patients remaining under its care.

Five members of a family from Srinivasan Nagar in Tiruppur Corporation limits were among the 20 new cases in Tiruppur district. The Corporation limits alone reported 13 cases, and the district’s tally so far rose to 180.

The five cases from Srinivasan Nagar were a 62-year-old man, a three-year-old boy, a 56-year-old woman, a seven-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman. They recently attended a function and came into contact with a COVID-19 positive person, Health Department sources said.

The other cases in the Corporation limits included a 26-year-old man from M.S. Nagar, a 54-year-old woman from Anupparpalayampudur, a 31-year-old woman from Gandhi Nagar, a 21-year-old woman and a 28-year old man from Velampalayam, a 33-year-old man from Veerapandi and a 14-year-old boy and a 44-year-old man from Ganapathipalayam. The cases elsewhere in the district included three from Udumalpet Block, three from Kangeyam Block and one from Mudalipalayam.

7 cases in the Nilgiris

Seven persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, taking the total number of cases in the district so far to 89. While two were primary contacts of a person who contracted the infection when he went to Mettupalayam, five were secondary contacts of a Public Relations Officer working at a private firm in Yellanalli. Of the 89 patients, 32 have recovered, the district administration said.

In Erode district, 13 workers of a dyeing unit at B.P. Agraharam were among the 19 new cases that pushed the district’s tally up to 157.

Sixteen cases were reported in the Corporation limits and one case each was reported at Modakurichi, Gobichettipalayam and Chithode. The dyeing unit workers were contacts of a positive case from Vairapalayam. The unit was closed.

Krishnagiri district reported six cases and Dharmapuri had eight cases on Tuesday.