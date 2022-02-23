Woman dies of burns in Coimbatore

S. Monisha (22), an inmate of the Annai Muthiyor Illam at Velankanni Nagar near Karamadai, who suffered burns in an accidental fire died without responding to treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman was mentally challenged. Her mother, who used to take care of her, died three years ago and her father S. Sathyaseelan (70), a resident of B.K. Nagar near Teachers Colony, took her to Annai Muthiyor Illam.

The police said that Monisha’s nightdress caught fire while she was lighting a mosquito coil on February 18 night. She suffered 45 % of burns and was admitted to CMCH.

The Karamadai police have registered a case.