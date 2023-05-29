ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in wall collapse due to rain in Salem

May 29, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old woman died after the compound wall of a gas company collapsed following rain at Sarvai Pudur near Thalaivasal in Salem on Sunday evening.

The police that the incident happened when K. Selvi, a resident of Vadakumari Sarvai, was waiting along with her cattle near the firm’s compound wall for the rain to stop. Local residents rushed her to Attur Government Hospital and later to Salem Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Thalaivasal police have registered a case.

Heavy rain lashed the rural areas of the Salem district on Sunday evening. In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. Monday, Salem district received 84.80 mm rainfall, Kariyakoil - 28 mm, Aanaimaduvu-14 mm, Veeraganur - 13mm, Attur- 11.2 mm, Gangavalli -9 mm, Thammampatti - 7 mm, and Yercaud -2.6 mm.

